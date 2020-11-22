LETTER: Deal with the real

PETER VOORHEES

CEDAR FALLS -- With all of the issues facing city governments these days, it’s hard to believe that our city councils are wasting their time and the taxpayers’ money debating the griffin logo or a resilience plan (whatever that is).

In the case of the griffin on the Waterloo police insignia, it’s a totally phony issue. There is no demonstrable connection between the griffin (a mythical figure having a head of an eagle and the body of a lion) and the Ku Klux Klan dragon. As for the Cedar Falls resilience plan, getting a couple hundred online responses from people who may or may not be residents of Cedar Falls is meaningless.

In both instances, a handful of tambourine beaters with an agenda are driving these processes. Our councils need to focus their efforts on fixing the streets, maintaining first class police and fire protection, and providing other essential municipal services. Those who want to promote their woke theories of what’s wrong with their city government should do so on Twitter and Facebook, and let the councils deal with real issues.

