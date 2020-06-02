Letter: Deadly viruses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ERNEST NUNNALLY

WATERLOO -- Long before Trump, today’s GOP lost any ability to be constructive on just about anything. If something is good, they reflexively oppose it. People having health care? Oppose. People going to college? Oppose. Stopping gun massacres? Oppose. Renewable energy? Oppose.

Their entire policy on immigration is bigotry and hate. Their policy on the budget is to cut taxes for the wealthy. Their policy on elections is to have as few people as possible voting. Also, I’m not quite sure how a political party would be opposed to saving our environment, but here we are.

Then 2016 happened. Republicans have surrendered everything -- their duty, their patriotism, and their principles — in order to pledge fealty to Trump, a man who loves to incite violence and can't be trusted to manage his own social media account. He remade the party in his ugly image. So now those who haven't left can be divided into three groups: the rich, the racists, and the rubes.

Two deadly viruses are killing Americans: COVID-19 and racism.