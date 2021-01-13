LETTER: Deadly lies

RUSSELL BROADWAY

WATERLOO -- Events taking place at the Capitol by thugs, terrorists and traitors, while shocking, should come as no surprise. Gabriel Sterling in the Georgia Secretary of State's office warned that Trump’s threats and repeated lies about election fraud were going to get people killed. That is exactly what happened after Trump incited a mob with lies and debunked conspiracy theories.

It is a dangerous combination to have a fraudulent demagogue like Trump giving a hate speech to people who are too angry and ignorant to know better. Even after the Capitol siege, cowards in the GOP House and Senate still sided with the loser, wannabe dictator Trump, instead of the Constitution. History is not kind to cowards and sore losers.

The Capitol hasn’t been attacked since the War of 1812. On Jan. 6 it was attacked by domestic terrorists. All people involved should be arrested and charged with terrorism. Many are from right-wing groups like Qanon, which believes ludicrous conspiracy theories such as the Earth is ruled by pedophiles, and the Proud Boys, which are militant, racist thugs. Trump should be impeached and charged with inciting a riot, sedition, and manslaughter. Jan. 20 can’t happen soon enough.

