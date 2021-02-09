LETTER: De-development

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- The most efficient method by which to transport crude oil from Canada through America was the XL pipeline. Joe Biden’s first executive order canceled that pipeline. Why? Follow the money.

Hear the joke about the 11,000 jobs that were canceled by Biden’s order? No joke. They’re gone, leaving many American families financially devastated. Another Biden order blocks new drilling leases on federal lands. Those unilateral decrees may cost a million jobs.

Biden energy wizard (and proud, carbon-emitting, private jet owner) John Kerry suggests those workers retrain to build solar panels -- for half their previous wages. What was it Marie Antoinette said about eating cake? My dues-supported, all-wise UAW International leaders, without consulting their membership, endorsed Biden in 2020. Their conciliatory message of “solidarity” to brother union welders and laborers who’ve been literally left out in the cold? Crickets.

This isn’t your usual bureaucratic bumbling. America’s elites plan to “de-develop” America for globalization purposes, with governments deciding the “acceptable” type, cost and production methods of all energy. Goodbye, free market capitalism. An unelected, unaccountable John Kerry will soon dictate your energy consumption. And you, comrade, will obey! America’s national symbol is no longer the defiant eagle. It’s the sheepish, submissive, face diaper.

