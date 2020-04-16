Letter: Day of prayer

FR. JERRY KOPACEK
ELMA -- I thank Governor Reynolds for calling for a day of prayer, and I am saddened (but not surprised) by complaints from those who see her action as an affront to freedom. The governor, though a public official, is also a citizen whose right to free exercise of religion is not canceled out by her office. She simply invited people to pray; she mandated nothing and singled out no particular religion for particular favor or importance. Mark Stringer (ACLU of Iowa) said that "government can't tell us when, how or even whether to pray." He is correct, and Governor Reynolds did none of those things. She simply invited those who wish to join in prayer "for protection, healing, grace and peace."
Those who are not religious or who do not pray are totally free to disregard her invitation. That's the beauty of freedom -- our Constitution and the First Amendment applies to everyone.
