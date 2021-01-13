LETTER: Day of infamy

WAVERLY -- Jan. 22, 1973, could also be proclaimed ”a day of infamy,” just as the Honorable Chuck Schumer related the invasion of the House of Representatives last week to when the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor in 1942. Less than half a dozen lives were lost last week and less than three thousand at Pearl Harbor but millions of innocent lives have been lost due to the action of the Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973. Every day there are thousands of unborn lives destroyed due to the usurpation of the legislative process by the Supreme Court of 1973.

And for the first time since that Black Monday of 1/22/1973, we have a president who actually has tried to stop the federal funding of abortion and defund the biggest provider of abortion, Planned Parenthood, to stop the slaughter of the innocents. And they want to impeach him. They, the powerful, sophisticated political people tried unsuccessfully to impeach him on fraudulent Russian implications for four years and now because a peaceful rally got out of hand due to less-than-normal police protection of the House of Representatives. Have they no shame?