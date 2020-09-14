LETTER: Dastardly Democrats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DON KNAPP

EVANSDALE -- Democrats support sanctuary cities protecting illegals, they want to defund the police, they bank the law from working with federal law enforcement, they want to abolish I.C.E., they allow protesters to destroy their cities, and they refuse to prosecute those arrested.

Joe Biden’s campaign staff has made donations to bail out those burning and looting Minneapolis and he says if you don’t vote for him, you aren’t black. Yet, President Trump is racist?

How is any of this going to make America better?

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0