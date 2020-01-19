Letter: Cultural change

ARTHUR FRICK

WAVERLY -- Irrespective of the international treaty signed by the U.S., making it a war crime to destroy cultural monuments, Trump, a la tweet, has threatened to destroy Iran's monuments in the event of conflict. Thus, he would parallel the fanatical excesses of ISIS, bent upon the universal destruction of all cultures and monuments other than their own.

Although the significant works of Michelangelo, Da Vinci, Giotto, and Bernini belong to Italy and the Vatican, in spirit, they belong to the world. All of us! For they reflect upon our identities, lifting us above the common place up to the majestic, the magnificent, and the sublime: allowing us to contemplate greatness. So it is with the superb creations of the Muslims, the Persians, and the Medes.

During World War II, the U.S. Army made use of officers and men, schooled in the arts, to protect, preserve, and care for monuments and works of art, both those of allies and enemies.

By what legal or moral right can any powerful magistrate, culturally disadvantaged or otherwise, deprive us of our aesthetic and cultural heritages?

Simply put, in this instance, our president is unquestionably unAmerican, and most certainly anything but great.

