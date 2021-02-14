LETTER: Cult members
MELISSA HESTON
So, we're thugs?
Border war
Matter of trust
JAMES WILSON
HAROLD TUCHEL
ROBERT DUNN
STEVE KAPLER
MARCELLA GRUVER
DAVID NATION
ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO -- Of course these weasels who support Donald Trump will not convict him in this trial because they are not in a party, they are in a cult. This stupid cult will no anything for this born loser.
