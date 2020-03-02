Letter: Cuban literacy

CEDAR FALLS -- The sum of Fidel Castro’s leadership for the Cuban people has come into question. Jane and I, and Pat Harper spent two weeks in Cuba last year under the auspices of Global Volunteers to help Cubans learn English. Our tour was hosted by a Baptist Church in the capital city of a central island Province, Ciego de Avila. Within our two weeks we met an interesting cross-section of citizens. I learned that prior to Fidel there were no schools for ordinary people. One older man, then a farm boy, like me, remembers he was 10 years old when Fidel established schools for every child. He learned well, and eventually graduated from a college, like me.