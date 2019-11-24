BOB BLACK
WATERLOO --- The media is attacking President Trump and the Republicans. The media is unfair to the right and to the conservative movements. They are going to take away our guns. They are going to take away our religion.
This constant crying wolf by Trump, the Republicans, gun owners and the far right religious groups is as constant a drumbeat in our daily news, electronic or written.
These groups need to reread Aesop's Fable "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." If these folks would reread this fable they would find that it did not end well for the boy who cried wolf constantly when there was no wolf.
The Constitution of the United States of America protects the rights of all these groups --- the very Constitution that President Trump is attempting to destroy.
