Letter: Cruel cuts to UNI

Cruelest cuts
JUDY THOMAS
CEDAR FALLS -- Why did the Iowa Legislature cut $8 million more from Iowa’s university budgets? The Board of Regents also froze student tuition the past two years. The University of Northern Iowa is disproportionately penalized as 56% of its budget comes from state appropriations while the other universities are much less affected. Iowa State and University of Iowa receive foundation funding of $1.1 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively, compared with UNI’s $118 million. (Gazette)
UNI has a bare-bones budget with no alternative other than deep cuts to staff and offerings -- ranging from salary cuts to permanent staff reductions. The Cedar Valley’s long-term economic success is dramatically impacted if our local university is unable to continue with a sustainable budget.
UNI positively impacts our community with visitors contributing to the local economy while attending concerts, athletic events, and educational opportunities. Eighty-five percent of in-state UNI graduates remain in Iowa after graduation, as do 37% out-of-state graduates. For every taxpayer dollar spent, graduates return $3 to Iowa’s economy.
Legislators and the regents need to rethink devastating educational cuts. Funding needs to be reinstated for the success of UNI and the surrounding community. The bottom line is: Educational cuts undermine Iowa’s
