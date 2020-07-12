Letter: Cruel cuts to UNI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cruelest cuts

JUDY THOMAS

CEDAR FALLS -- Why did the Iowa Legislature cut $8 million more from Iowa’s university budgets? The Board of Regents also froze student tuition the past two years. The University of Northern Iowa is disproportionately penalized as 56% of its budget comes from state appropriations while the other universities are much less affected. Iowa State and University of Iowa receive foundation funding of $1.1 billion and $1.58 billion, respectively, compared with UNI’s $118 million. (Gazette)

UNI has a bare-bones budget with no alternative other than deep cuts to staff and offerings -- ranging from salary cuts to permanent staff reductions. The Cedar Valley’s long-term economic success is dramatically impacted if our local university is unable to continue with a sustainable budget.

UNI positively impacts our community with visitors contributing to the local economy while attending concerts, athletic events, and educational opportunities. Eighty-five percent of in-state UNI graduates remain in Iowa after graduation, as do 37% out-of-state graduates. For every taxpayer dollar spent, graduates return $3 to Iowa’s economy.

Legislators and the regents need to rethink devastating educational cuts. Funding needs to be reinstated for the success of UNI and the surrounding community. The bottom line is: Educational cuts undermine Iowa’s

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0