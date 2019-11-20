NORAJEAN CSUKKER
WATERLOO -- I am asking the woman who was behind me on San Marnan Drive at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 7 and saw the white Chevy pickup run the red light on Sears Street and totaled by Escape and injured me to please contact either me at (319) 296-2153 or Sgt. Brooke Carter at the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
I thought when you called 911 for me you left your information, but have found out you didn't, and I really need you as a witness since you saw the accident. I have to pay my deductible and am so upset since the accident wasn't my fault. But without your information, Sgt. Carter won't issue the Chevy driver a ticket for running the red light. Please help me. Thank you.
