LETTER: COVID Trifecta

JUDY THOMAS

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa’s COVID storm rages with soaring daily infection rates at 20%. Unacceptable! This awful statistic is credited to the COVID trifecta -- Trump, Reynolds, Ernst.

Trump flouts mask wearing and social distancing. Instead, he embraces herd immunity resulting in “survival of the fittest.” He says don‘t be afraid of a virus killing more than 219,000 people. Really? How stupid does he think Iowans are? There is no plan to assist us nor mobilize health care.

Reynolds states, “Iowans need to learn to live with COVID.” No plan to aid us. Her 15% active infection school closing rate ignores CDC recommendation of 3-5%. No mask mandates while opening up businesses with few guidelines. Disgraceful! These practices display a disregard for Iowans’ health and safety.

Ernst rejects COVID statistics as true. She casts doubt on our medical community. She sponsored bills and voted to kill the ACA while people continue to lose jobs and health care. She refused to prioritize increased federal assistance. Appointing a Supreme Court judge was more important. Shameful! Her agenda follows Trump and Reynolds -- you are on your own!

The COVID trifecta’s theme: “It is what it is.” No money! No plan! No help! Iowans deserve better.

