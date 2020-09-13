LETTER: COVID questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHYLLIS SCHWECHEL

APLINGTON -- Numbers, numbers, numbers. Every day we hear numbers of how many COVID tests were taken. How many, new cases, and how many are hospitalized.

What is missing is what is happening in homes. What do people who aren’t hospital sick do? What does it mean when one member gets COVID and the others don’t? Who takes care of the sick person? How far away do the rest of the members stay? How sick are most people? Are they bedridden? Just feeling rotten? Do they need medicine? If so, what kind? Do they need special diets? How do they know when they are well and no longer able to spread the disease?

These questions and more go unanswered. Since many places are checking temps, we assume the first sign of the disease must be a fever. But, we hear many people have no symptoms but are spreaders. Does everyone that has a fever or a cough have COVID? What about colds and allergies that are common this time of year?

I would like to have The Courier research these questions and have an article with info that we all could use.

