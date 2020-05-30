Letter: COVID courtesy
0 comments

Letter: COVID courtesy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JON FOOTE

WATERLOO — For whatever reason, some people don’t see the COVID-19 virus as a threat despite ample scientific evidence.

These people refuse to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

I personally have encountered open hostility in public places just because I want to follow CDC guidance.

Honestly, I don’t understand it. Why can’t we just respect one another?

In my opinion, wearing a mask and social distancing are acts of kindness.

After all, you might just save someone’s life.

 

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News