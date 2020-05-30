Letter: COVID courtesy

JON FOOTE
WATERLOO — For whatever reason, some people don’t see the COVID-19 virus as a threat despite ample scientific evidence.
These people refuse to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
I personally have encountered open hostility in public places just because I want to follow CDC guidance.
Honestly, I don’t understand it. Why can’t we just respect one another?
In my opinion, wearing a mask and social distancing are acts of kindness.
After all, you might just save someone’s life.
