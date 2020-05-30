Letter: COVID courtesy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JON FOOTE

WATERLOO — For whatever reason, some people don’t see the COVID-19 virus as a threat despite ample scientific evidence.

These people refuse to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

I personally have encountered open hostility in public places just because I want to follow CDC guidance.

Honestly, I don’t understand it. Why can’t we just respect one another?

In my opinion, wearing a mask and social distancing are acts of kindness.

After all, you might just save someone’s life.

