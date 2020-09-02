 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: COVID-19 aid hard to get
0 comments

LETTER: COVID-19 aid hard to get

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

COURTNEY GAY

WATERLOO -- I would like to express how hard it is to actually get COVID-19 assistance. I was turned down by the Iowa finance authority for help with my mortgage because I bought my house on contract. I was turned down by the rent assistance program because I bought my house and it is considered a mortgage. Iowa Finance Authority has no answers as to getting assistance and I have been off work due to COVID-19. These are very stressful times when there is help out there but I am being penalized for buying my house but not using a traditional mortgage. These programs should be accessible to all Iowans.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News