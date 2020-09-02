LETTER: COVID-19 aid hard to get

WATERLOO -- I would like to express how hard it is to actually get COVID-19 assistance. I was turned down by the Iowa finance authority for help with my mortgage because I bought my house on contract. I was turned down by the rent assistance program because I bought my house and it is considered a mortgage. Iowa Finance Authority has no answers as to getting assistance and I have been off work due to COVID-19. These are very stressful times when there is help out there but I am being penalized for buying my house but not using a traditional mortgage. These programs should be accessible to all Iowans.