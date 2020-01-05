STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO --- Arguably the most disturbing facts contained in the Inspector General report last month are those concerning deep state efforts to frame President Trump as a Russian agent, putting in motion the wheels of a modern-day coup. America’s top intel leaders misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to justify spying on the Trump campaign, on four separate occasions.
Trusted Department of Justice officials used unsubstantiated political dirt, comprising the infamous “Pee Dossier," which alleged that Vladimir Putin’s Russia possessed sexual blackmail on candidate Trump. Two long-time Clinton confidantes “corroborated” the narrative, pedaled by retired British spy Christopher Steele. Steele found a useful courier in Republican Trump-hater John McCain, who funneled the gossip to FBI Director James Comey.
You have free articles remaining.
Comey fast-tracked the dossier’s submission as credible evidence by which to obtain a FISA warrant, to allow government spying on Trump’s campaign. Incredibly, not a single FISA judge involved questioned the dossier’s accuracy, in spite of one brave intel official who gave them a heads-up! Coincidently, presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer recently took “medical” retirement in the wake of the Horowitz Report.
This was a brazen attempt to overthrow a president. Those responsible should spend a lifetime behind bars, watching CNN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.