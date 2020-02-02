Letter: Country's greed

CEDAR FALLS -- It's congressional and executive responsibility to keep an eye on critical U.S. assets and industries. There will always be "greed" in the world but whether there's an effective and honest government to monitor and counter it is the ongoing question.

Because our government is for sale, anyone can grease the system to their advantage and the hell with the rest of the country. It took three decades for the federal government to react to its own inaction in the opiod epidemic. It took four decades for the federal government to react to its own inaction in the loss of our industrial base, our crown jewel. It took five decades for the federal government to react to its own inaction in the accumulation of 11 million illegal aliens in this country. Why?