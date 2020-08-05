Letter: Councilwoman responds

MARGARET KLEIN
Ward 1 councilwoman
WATERLOO -- In response to the Aug. 4 letter from my constituent Rob Weiss headlined “Ward 1 unrepresented,” I’d like to offer a few thoughts. Contrary to what you hear in the press and from other elected officials, the City Council is the farthest thing from nonpartisan. There might not be a “D” or “R” behind our names on the ballot, but anyone watching the council meetings as of late can see politics has taken over the council chambers. While roads continue to crumble in Waterloo, my colleagues focus on climate change resolutions. While sewage continues to back up into my constituents’ basements, my colleagues are voting on transgender resolutions. While the nation faces an unprecedented pandemic, my colleagues vote to raise your taxes.
One is the loneliest number. I’m sure my colleagues would agree, as they found themselves in the minority when I was first elected in 2017. I respect Mr. Weiss’ opinion, but I will never apologize for representing the views of my ward. Having knocked on thousands of doors and spoken directly to my constituents, I’m confident they know I work hard for them. John Adams once said “Always stand on principle, even if you’re standing alone.”
