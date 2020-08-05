Letter: Councilwoman responds

WATERLOO -- In response to the Aug. 4 letter from my constituent Rob Weiss headlined “Ward 1 unrepresented,” I’d like to offer a few thoughts. Contrary to what you hear in the press and from other elected officials, the City Council is the farthest thing from nonpartisan. There might not be a “D” or “R” behind our names on the ballot, but anyone watching the council meetings as of late can see politics has taken over the council chambers. While roads continue to crumble in Waterloo, my colleagues focus on climate change resolutions. While sewage continues to back up into my constituents’ basements, my colleagues are voting on transgender resolutions. While the nation faces an unprecedented pandemic, my colleagues vote to raise your taxes.