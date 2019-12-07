{{featured_button_text}}

DAN DAVIS

WATERLOO --- I like doing the crossword puzzle -- almost daily. And in a couple of them you said that Adam was the father of Cain.

Twice I had tried to correct this and was not well received. This is my third and final effort to correct you.

Read Genesis Chapter 3, versus 15-16; St. John Chapter 8, verse 44; Matthew Chapter 13, verse 35-37; and First John Chapter 3, versus 14-15.

They leave no doubt.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments