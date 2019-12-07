DAN DAVIS
WATERLOO --- I like doing the crossword puzzle -- almost daily. And in a couple of them you said that Adam was the father of Cain.
Twice I had tried to correct this and was not well received. This is my third and final effort to correct you.
Read Genesis Chapter 3, versus 15-16; St. John Chapter 8, verse 44; Matthew Chapter 13, verse 35-37; and First John Chapter 3, versus 14-15.
They leave no doubt.
