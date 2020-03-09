Letter: Coronavirus

MARK LINDA

WATERLOO -- Imagine this: We find that the Coronavirus is spread by gay people and is nearly 100% fatal.

The Coronavirus isn't, of course, but that is the challenge we faced shortly after I proudly assumed my new title " Disease Prevention Manager" at the Black Hawk County Health Department in the 1980s.

We didn't know what AIDS was or how it was spread. Many health professionals left and politicians grabbed as much leverage as possible. Fortunately we had knowledgable experts at CDC ... and we do today as well.

"Emotions are the filter through which we see facts" (David Ropeik ). We don't need politicians filtering medical strategy from the CDC.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, knows what he is doing. So does CDC. Why do they have to run a political gauntlet to do public notification and response?

