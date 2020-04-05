Letter: Coronavirus
Letter: Coronavirus

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- When wild animals over-populate, a disease sets in and nature takes care of the problem. The same holds true for humans. The radial religious extremists will deny this, and they still oppose birth control even in area of the world where there isn't standing room, and where every woman is kept pregnant all the time.

The coronavirus started in China, a densely populated place, and is spreading rapidly in our densely populated cities and states.

