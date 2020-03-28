Letter: Coronavirus

TIM DIWNS

READLYN -- Can social media and/or the government begin to give full disclosure on this virus?

All we are given is more and more information on the climbing numbers of the infected -- like there is a hidden compound out there housing all of the sick. I, along with many other people, would like to hear about all the affected ones that have already recovered.

Let’s have those numbers for peace of mind, if nothing else. As the numbers climb, let’s hear about the numbers falling.

Would this be too much of an embarrassment to our community to report? Could it look too much like we’ve possibly taken this too far?

I say get the numbers out there and let everyone think for themselves.

