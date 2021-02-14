LETTER: Convict Trump

CEDAR FALLS -- Senators do not need proof that Donald Trump incited the events of Jan. 6 to vote for conviction. They need only to look at the actions of the president that afternoon. After learning that the rioting had begun and knowing the rioters were seeking out the VP, he issued this tweet: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” He called for violence against his own vice president; this act is the definition of treason. Hours later while the rampage continued our commander in chief, who swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, never issued tweets to the effect of “stop the assault” or “stop the rioting.” President Trump rather issued a video in which he proclaimed, “we love you.” Finally, Donald Trump, after witnessing the horror and learning of the death of a police officer and injuries to 140 others never issued any words of contrition. Donald Trump’s own words, actions and inaction on this most horrible day in United States history alone are enough proof to vote yes for conviction by every U.S. senator. Copy these words and send them to your senators.