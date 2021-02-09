LETTER: Convict Trump

ROBERT DUNN

WATERLOO -- Dear Senator Ernst,

A few important details in response to your letter:

1. The president was indeed impeached while still in office. No other outstanding impeachment indictment exists with any other former president, so that eliminates your "dangerous precedent" argument.

2. As you noted, five people died defending our Capitol and the people in it.

3. Trump encouraged people to come to D.C. on Jan. 6. "It'll be wild," he said. The gathering of thousands of domestic terrorists was no accident, nor was it coincidental.

4. In the coming trial, you will hear substantial testimony and evidence on Trump and his organization's role in planning what was essentially a coup d' etat in order to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election; there is no factual basis in existence for Trump's claim that he won the election in a landslide.

As I stated in my last letter, the Founding Fathers could not have envisioned a time when the Senate of the United States would refuse to do its duty. You, Sen. Ernst, have a solemn duty to listen to the growing mountain of evidence and use your intellect and your conscience to vote to convict Donald J. Trump.

