Letter: Consider adoption

WATERLOO -- I think people should consider fostering or adopting kids because it can benefit your family and the child. It can benefit your family because they will be more thankful for each other and thankful that haven’t been through what the child has. It can benefit the child to see how a family should treat each other with love and respect and most kids in the foster care system would not be coming from a family that shows that. It will put the child out of harm’s way because they will be safe in that home. It will also give the child peace knowing the next day they will not be moving houses again. This is one of the hardest things for a child in foster care to learn, especially if they have been moved several times. You should consider adopting or if you are not ready for that fostering children is to give them hope and a place to call home and a family to rely on whenever they need to.