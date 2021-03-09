LETTER: Conservatives seek to censor history

Apparently Roger Smith believes in “cancel culture.” His recent letter called for the cancellation of "People’s History" historian Howard Zinn, and by extension, Nikole Hannah-Jones. His scholarly source is Mary Grabar. She is affiliated with The Alexander Hamilton Institute. It has existed only since 2007. It was not allowed on the actual campus of Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., because the faculty was wary of its overtly right-wing tendencies.

She appears to be on a mission to cancel Zinn, The 1619 Project, and teachers themselves, saying, “few teachers have the ability or time to teach beyond the materials given to them.” I had the ability and the time when I taught.

My rebuttal scholar is John K. Wilson, a 2019-2020 fellow at the University of California Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement. Dr. Wilson takes issue with Dr. Grabar, noting that she objected to his proposal for a “two book” solution. His idea was to teach alternate view points and allow student to compare and contrast. That would be a scholarly exercise, but it seems Smith and Grabar prefer what Wilson calls “government repression.”

I’m for canceling government censorship and repression, not Zinn or Hannah-Jones.

Denny McCabe, Waterloo

