{{featured_button_text}}

JERRY MUNDT

CEDAR FALLS --- Emily Russell, congratulations on your effort to get your conservative organizaiton approved at the leftist cabal Warburg College. I attended and graduated the "burg" in the late '70s. Even back then I could see that the '60s radicals had grownup and taken over post high school education.

Political correctness was a sniffle back then, but has become a "plague" in present day. Today's liberal progressives will not tolerate a point of view different than their's. Be prepared to be called a bigot, homophobe, hater and racist all in the same sentence. Good luck Emily.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments