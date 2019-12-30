JERRY MUNDT
CEDAR FALLS --- Emily Russell, congratulations on your effort to get your conservative organizaiton approved at the leftist cabal Warburg College. I attended and graduated the "burg" in the late '70s. Even back then I could see that the '60s radicals had grownup and taken over post high school education.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Political correctness was a sniffle back then, but has become a "plague" in present day. Today's liberal progressives will not tolerate a point of view different than their's. Be prepared to be called a bigot, homophobe, hater and racist all in the same sentence. Good luck Emily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.