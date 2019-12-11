RENATA SACK
WATERLOO --- I’m shocked to read the Iowa Soil Conservation & Water Committee rejected resolutions to mandate conservation practices formulated by 500 well-informed soil and water conservation commissioners.
Iowa’s voluntary nutrient reduction strategy has not worked. Today we have more polluted waterbodies than ever before.
We MUST mandate farm practices that will protect the quality of our soil and water. Four resolutions to improve Iowa's soil and water were rejected. One resolution, a 30-foot buffer strip along rivers and streams would serve well as a filter. Iowa has statistics that prove this. (Wisconsin has mandated 50 feet).
Iowa's tiling practice is already damaging enough. It sucks every drop of rain immediately into the closest runoff. Every trickle of water runoff ends up in a stream, a river, the Mississippi and ultimately the Gulf where a Massachusetts size dead zone has been created mainly from Midwestern nitrates and chemicals.
One goal of the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District is: to conserve, protect, improve, develop, use and maintain soil, water and related resources for the benefit of future generations in both public and private sectors.
The committees’ rejection to mandate conservation practices spits in the face of these goals.
