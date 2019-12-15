{{featured_button_text}}

KAMYAR ENSHAYAN

CEDAR FALLS ---Conservation District of Iowa, made up of mostly farmers, unanimously passed a resolution towards the statewide adoption of mandatory 30-foot vegetative strips so as to protect stream banks and water quality. Studies have shown that it would immensely improve water quality in Iowa.

I was so disappointed to read in the Courier that Sherm Lundy opposed this basic, reasonable expectation. He claimed it ought to voluntary. Please tell me a single societal improvement in public health that was voluntary. Was removing lead from gasoline and paint voluntary? Was banning DDT voluntary? Smoking ban?

To protect the very things for which the flag stands — Iowa’s soils and waters — collective action is required.

Mr. Lundy seems comfortable with Iowa’s polluted waters and when practical ideas are proposed he trashes them without proposing an effective alternative.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments