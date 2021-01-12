 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Condemn Trump
0 comments

LETTER: Condemn Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

RON SPEARS

WATERLOO - The Jan. 7 Courier had the byline "Iowans in Congress condemn violence." Violence is not the problem. Violence is the product of something much more at work in this country. Neither of our senators has spoken out against Trump's support of violent groups. Grassley was reluctant to recognize that Biden/Harris won the election! The root cause of this is white supremacy among others. Our congressional representatives need to confront the president on his hateful rhetoric. It only encourages violence. Trump is not a Republican. I was born and raised a Republican. He is not a Republican. Romney is a Republican. It will take some time to repair the damage he has done to the party. And then there is the failure of leaders in the party to confront him. Our president's only achievement was to make the rich richer with his tax break. It is so safe to say "end the violence." Who would disagree?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News