LETTER: Condemn Trump

WATERLOO - The Jan. 7 Courier had the byline "Iowans in Congress condemn violence." Violence is not the problem. Violence is the product of something much more at work in this country. Neither of our senators has spoken out against Trump's support of violent groups. Grassley was reluctant to recognize that Biden/Harris won the election! The root cause of this is white supremacy among others. Our congressional representatives need to confront the president on his hateful rhetoric. It only encourages violence. Trump is not a Republican. I was born and raised a Republican. He is not a Republican. Romney is a Republican. It will take some time to repair the damage he has done to the party. And then there is the failure of leaders in the party to confront him. Our president's only achievement was to make the rich richer with his tax break. It is so safe to say "end the violence." Who would disagree?