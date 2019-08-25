HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER --- Whenever there's a mass traffic crash with many fatalities and injuries, the national news people don't grind away on it with an hour-long ballyhoo every day and night for months to demonize large trucks, excessive speed and a need to set the speed limit back to 55 mph.
Nor do they say that we better screen all drivers, like they do when there's a mass shooting, in their effort to create a fear and hatred of gun owners, the NRA and the Second Amendment -- even though the victims of the former are just as dead and hurting as the victims of the latter.
