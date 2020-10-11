Letter: Common good

THOMAS SCHOELLEN

GILBERTVILLE -- What issues in the public square help the voter who is committed to seek the common good? Consider the first obligation of our leaders is to speak the truth, to adhere to the difference of right and wrong, to have a willingness to abide by the laws and to show compassion for others within and beyond our borders. Also, to guide the nation in forming a stable government, and form alliances for the prosperity, for the peace and for the survival of life on our planet.

Individual responsibility is to pay taxes, seek racial justice and respond to disasters to the extent one is able. We should expect a governance on a system that promotes virtuous behavior of many over a system that seeks an accumulation of wealth of few. To seek the well-being of many should include the neighbor’s need for a living wage and for access to education and health care.

One of the church fathers, John Chrysostom (c. 347-407), wrote: "This is the rule of most perfect Christianity, its most exact definition, its highest point, namely, the seeking of the common good … for nothing can so make a person an imitator of Christ as caring for his neighbors.”

