LETTER: Come together

WATERLOO -- A new administration is in town and tackling the pandemic like the national emergency it is. We now have a president who actually wants to unite the country not divide it. Of course that doesn't set well with Fox News. "We ain't gonna unite." I ask, don't you get tired of hate-filled talking heads, whose reason for pushing your buttons is to fill their pockets? "The history of our race, and each individual's experience, are sown thick with evidence that a truth is not hard to kill and that a lie told well is immortal." (Mark Twain) Come on America, you are not getting out of this world alive, so let us work these problems together.