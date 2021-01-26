 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Come together
0 comments

LETTER: Come together

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO -- A new administration is in town and tackling the pandemic like the national emergency it is. We now have a president who actually wants to unite the country not divide it. Of course that doesn't set well with Fox News. "We ain't gonna unite." I ask, don't you get tired of hate-filled talking heads, whose reason for pushing your buttons is to fill their pockets? "The history of our race, and each individual's experience, are sown thick with evidence that a truth is not hard to kill and that a lie told well is immortal." (Mark Twain) Come on America, you are not getting out of this world alive, so let us work these problems together.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News