BERNICE EINCK

CEDAR FALLS -- Please all political people, this is not a Republican or Democrat problem of the coronavirus. Please start thinking of all of Americans.

It does no good to pass the blame around. So tired of all the negative news.

Let us work together and this to shall pass. Thank you.

