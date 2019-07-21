CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK --- In response to Dave Nagle's column July 14 ("Bye, 14th Amendment...), in which he bemoaned the SCOTUS gerrymandering decision: A purpose of the Constitution was to limit the federal government to specific powers. (Art. I, Sec. 8 of the Constitution enumerates only powers to coin money, regulate commerce, declare war, raise and maintain armed forces, and to establish a Post Office to the federal government.)
"The 10th Amendment declares, 'The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.' In other words, states have all powers not granted to the federal government by the Constitution." (U.S. History.org) (Accordingly, there should not be a U.S. Dept. of Education, but I digress.)
Nagle's last paragraph mentioned a woman's "right" to "make her own health-care decisions" (which, translated from liberal-speak, is a "right" to have an abortion .. .they don't like the sound of it either). A Constitutional right? Really?. This should be challenged by her human baby's right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness", or, (having not otherwise been enumerated as a federal power), also be reserved to the states' powers.
