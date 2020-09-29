LETTER: Column forgot the facts

DICK SMITH

CEDAR FALLS -- Scott Cawelti, in his Sunday (Sept. 20) column, said “I’m at a loss to name policies that have benefited the citizenry.” Cawelti conveniently forgot the facts. Data released by the Census Bureau showed 2019 was a historic year for raising Americans' living standards. Real median household income reached a record high and poverty a record low. Improvements in income and poverty were the largest in more than 50 years.

Real median household income increased by $4,400 in 2019, reaching a record high of $68,700. The 6.8% increase was the largest one-year increase on record.

Income gains in 2019 were largest for minority groups. Real median income grew by 7.9% for Black Americans, 7.1% for Hispanic Americans and 10.6% for Asian Americans. These one-year increases are all record highs and the new income levels in 2019 were record highs as well. Income inequality fell for the second consecutive year.

Income grew and poverty plummeted.

