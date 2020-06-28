Letter: Columbus name

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- I have wondered for some time why the Archdiocese has not dropped the name of my old high school, Columbus, named for a murdering marauder?

Perhaps they might do what we did here in Minneapolis when we changed the name of Lake Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska in honor of the First People. It has long been time to stand with our oppressed people and show our support by eliminating reminders of their suffering.