Letter: Columbus name

WATERLOO -- Judith Condon wondered why the name of her high school had not been dropped. It reminded me of a not-so-rhetorical question I used to pose to my eighth-grade American history students: “Should we have named a high school after this man?”

I supplemented my textbook with Howard Zinn’s, A People’s History of the United States. Zinn’s source was Bartolome de Las Casas. Originally Las Casas accompanied the Columbus expedition as an adventurer. He later became a Catholic priest and in that capacity participated in the Spanish invasion of Cuba. He owned a plantation and Indian slaves. Ultimately he renounced that past and became a harsh critic of Spanish cruelty.

Decisions about a school’s name will be left to others. For now, I would be more concerned about what was taught by history teachers inside the school rather than what the sign said out in front of the building. There is no shortage of available scholarship those teachers could utilize to thoroughly inform students about their school’s namesake. After receiving such a complete story, those students could offer an appropriate alternative name. I would offer that of Las Casas or Antonio de Montesinos, the priest who inspired him.