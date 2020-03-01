Letter: Colon health

PATRICK COLWELL, RN/CGRN

WATERLOO -- March is colon cancer awareness month, so I’ve decided to give you some inside information I have on the subject. I am a staff RN at the beautiful new Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center in Waterloo. Everything is new and nice, even the patient gowns. But no, sorry, you don’t get to take a gown home with you.

What you get when you have your colon screened is care from fantastic gastroenterologists, extraordinary nurse practitioners, a gaggle of smart and hard-working nurses, and an excellent staff who make the whole thing work.

Inside scoop: Every five years I trust my life to these people – I get to be the patient for a day. I would trust them with my children’s lives.

A patient recently told me he really didn’t want to have a colonoscopy because “I feel fine.” He grudgingly agreed to do it because his physician urged him. Guess what? We found something, and now it is taken care of.

His doctor saved his life. Listen to your doctor, OK?

