LETTER: Coal in Grassley's stocking

CHERYL HANNAH

WATERLOO — He’s making a list. He’s checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.

It is easy to tell which side of the list Chuck Grassley is on. The last four years he has aided and abetted a conman grifter who enabled a pandemic to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans by pretending this pandemic wasn’t real.

Grassley even got coronavirus himself. It must have been nice to receive the best care our tax dollars could provide. Unfortunately, his coronavirus experience differs greatly from that of the majority of Americans who lost their jobs and their health insurance.

How is one to support a family or afford their insulin with no insurance and no income? How are families supposed to celebrate the holidays when the pandemic that Grassley ignored has killed their loved ones?

I wish his own infection would have brought him some urgency to deliver coronavirus relief. Instead, he is holding up relief so he can guarantee his financiers at Tyson Foods get off scot-free for knowingly causing an outbreak and taking bets on worker COVID numbers. For all these reasons and more, I hope Grassley gets a big fat lump of coal in his stocking.