Letter: Climate research

JESUP -- The National Audubon Society recently published a “Survival by Degrees” study on the effects of climate change on 604 bird species. More than 140 million bird records from various sources were combined with rigorous climate models to predict the effects of climate change. The study found that two-thirds of North American bird species are vulnerable to extinction.

As the climate changes, the habitats birds need will also change. That means the birds could run out of places to live and food to eat. Some birds will adapt and colonize new areas, and this study helps to predict which birds are going to struggle to survive.

While the model looked at the climatic suitability of an area for a bird’s survival, other factors also are important. A place might have the right mix of temperature and seasonality, but if that place is a forest instead of a grassland, the bird may not be able to live there. These are critical issues for follow-up studies.

Fortunately, the study also shows that if we take action now, we can improve the chances for the majority of species at risk. Birds are telling us that it’s time to act on climate change.

