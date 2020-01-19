Letter: Climate change

DUNKERTON --There is enough empirical evidence that the earth is heating up. If we are going to combat climate change it is time to treat the American public like adults.

Stop treating every natural phenomenon as “proof” of climate change. Don’t pretend that there will be equality of sacrifice. The burden will fall on the middle and lower classes. Stop using climate change as a perpetual political bludgeon. Begin embracing nuclear energy. It is proven clean energy. Stop pretending that clean energy jobs will replace those whose employees are impacted. Every city, town, road, public utility, business, distribution center, airports, etc., location is determined by market forces, not government fiat. Telling people that clean energy jobs will replace employment where they live is just dishonest. Coal miners and oil roughnecks are not going to become programmers and high tech companies are not going to relocate to West Virginia or the Texas panhandle.