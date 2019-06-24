HANS ISAKSON
CEDAR FALLS --- Global warming is real. Just visit the NASA website https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/ to be enlightened.
According to NASA, global warming creates warmer oceans and seas, melting ice sheets and glaciers, retreating and shrinking snow cover, rising sea levels, the disappearing Arctic Sea, more and more extreme temperature and rainfall events, and rising acidity of ocean surface water. Moreover, the vast majority of climate scientist (some 97%) agree that all of these global warming manifestations are most likely due to human activities. The science regarding global warming is well settled, but not the politics.
Young people recognize the problem of global warming better than many, more mature world leaders. Youth organized climate marches have taken place worldwide. In 2015, 21 youth sued the U.S. government on the basis that the government was failing to adequately protect the planet from the effects of global warming. As global warming conditions worsen, we can expect to see even more activism from young people who naturally have a greater stake in the future than do their elders. Sadly, there are still many global warming deniers out there. The big problem is that it is easier to fix global warming than it is to fix “stupid.”
