CHRIS SIMENSON
DUNKERTON --- The commercial goes, “I’m a climate change voter!" The assertion is that we have a limited time to correct human-influenced climate change. In fact, it may be too late. The problem is that the Democratic leadership really doesn’t believe it.
Obama just landed a massive house on the shore at Martha’s Vineyard. Add this to his home in Hawaii and Washington, D.C. “Inconvenient” Al Gore has a $9 million seaside palace in California and a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Tennessee. Think they are worried about climate and rising oceans?

If the left was serious about climate change, we would have a Marshall Plan to build nuclear reactors. They provide clean energy 24/7, 365 anywhere. See, folks, it is more about government control and campaign issues than combating climate.
If we are serious, alternatives should include outlawing new homes, building dormitories, multiple poor families sharing large homes of more than 1,400 feet (e.g. 700 feet per family), mandatory carpooling, no recreation vehicles, eliminate meat, and air travel restricted to commerce and emergency purposes. Windmills and solar panels won’t make a dent in global carbon or provide replacement jobs.
Are politicians offering serious solutions or pandering to your emotions? What do you think?
