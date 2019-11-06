CURTIS WYCKOFF
HUDSON --- There are two sides to every story. This is the other side of climate change. We have in this county a Democratic party and a Democratic media who try and scare us all that the famous chicken little story is about to happen. The world is ending! We're all going to die!
Nothing could be further from the truth. The climate has always changed, it has changed for millions of years. We have in Congress a former bartender who is now, I guess, the leading scientist in D.C., claiming the world will end in 11 years and a few months. All of these apocalyptic doomsday scenarios have yet to come true. Famine in the '70s. Ice age predicted in the '80s. Ozone depletion. The cooling of the earth. The rising of the seas. New York City under water. Ice free arctic by 2013.
We all want clean air, clean water and a clean environment. To act as if the world has never had a bad flood, snowstorm, fire or hurricane until recently is pure insanity. Don't let the left intimidate you and control you. They think you're not smart enough. Jon Gruber said it himself. YouTube it. To be continued.
