CAROL (MRS. JOHN) PETERSEN
REINBECK --- Greta Thunberg's sole value to the religion of climate change is that her theatrics tug at the emotions of adults and scares children.
"The IPCC followers have given us a vision of a dying world due to CO2 emissions. I say the Earth would be a lot deader with no CO2 and more of it will be a very positive factor in feeding the world. Let's celebrate CO2." --- Dr. Patrick Moore, former president of Greenpeace.
You have free articles remaining.
“In the year 1615, if you asked 97% of scientists ..., (they) would’ve said... the sun rotates around the earth. ...Galileo dared to be a scientist, (took) measurements, and (stood) up to that enforced consensus. ... anytime you hear people saying ‘Scientists should not question the conventional wisdom,’ you’re hearing someone essentially advocating for the abolition of science.” --- Sen. Ted Cruz
"...I believe that an even greater conflict of interest comes from politically-inspired group-think in government which means that those “scientists” who ... create more panic, receive more money to ... expand their empire. Real scientists, who want to explore questions that might disprove the 'findings' of climate science, are being refused research funding ... being ousted from universities." --- Sanjeev Sabhlok
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.