DAVID VOIGTS
JESUP --- The impacts of climate change from carbon dioxide emissions are happening all around us, but they are most pronounced in the Arctic where the climate is warming faster than elsewhere. Examples, according to the Alaska Wilderness League, include thousands of puffins that were found starved, probably because warmer sea surface waters caused diminished plankton blooms. Similarly, more than 160 gray whales have died and washed up along beaches, probably because warming waters disrupted their food web. Perhaps most jarring were the images on TV of walruses packed onto tiny beaches because there was no ice for them to use.
These and other examples show us that carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced dramatically by quickly replacing fossil fuels with clean energy alternatives. We should not increase the pumping of oil and gas, and we should not develop new fossil fuel deposits, especially in the environmentally sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The move by the Trump administration to hand the Refuge over to oil and gas companies is wrong. Burning the oil beneath the Refuge will make it much harder to combat climate change. Fossil fuel companies should stay out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
