Letter: Clean future

CEDAR FALLS -- Our nation is at a turning point. Coronavirus deaths continue to rise and millions are unemployed, with communities of color facing the brunt of these crises. As we figure out how to recover, we have a chance to rebuild a better America by prioritizing and investing in American clean energy to create more jobs and less pollution.

That’s why the new report from the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ new Climate Crisis Action Plan is so important for our communities. It’s the most comprehensive set of federal recommendations for addressing climate change in U.S. history. This new plan gives Congress a roadmap for how to build a clean energy economy that values workers, advances economic and environmental justice, and is prepared to meet the challenges of the climate crisis. It emphasizes many points of bipartisan agreement, such as implementing incentives that will spur innovative investments, stirring up demand for new business and manufacturing, and rewarding the job-creators who successfully lead us to a 100% clean future.